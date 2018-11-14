Research Analysts Set Expectations for Northview Apartment Reit’s FY2020 Earnings (NVU)

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Northview Apartment Reit in a report issued on Sunday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Northview Apartment Reit in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

TSE:NVU opened at C$26.00 on Tuesday. Northview Apartment Reit has a 1-year low of C$20.30 and a 1-year high of C$26.04.

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.49. The firm had revenue of C$93.02 million during the quarter.

