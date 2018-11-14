Restaurant Group (RTN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTN. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, August 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Liberum Capital cut Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

RTN stock opened at GBX 226.60 ($2.96) on Monday. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

