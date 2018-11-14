Revain Price Down 5.4% This Week (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Revain has a total market capitalization of $67.76 million and $2.43 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00003012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Kuna, YoBit and BitFlip. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Revain

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Mercatox, C-CEX, Kucoin, BitFlip, Kuna, Cryptopia, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

