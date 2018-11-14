Reviewing Adomani (ADOM) & Its Rivals

Adomani (NASDAQ: ADOM) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Adomani to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adomani and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Adomani $430,000.00 -$21.89 million -1.67 Adomani Competitors $7.35 billion $384.34 million 9.91

Adomani’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Adomani. Adomani is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Adomani and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adomani -235.98% -126.89% -93.86% Adomani Competitors -4.46% 17.30% 3.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adomani and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adomani 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adomani Competitors 366 1493 2032 88 2.46

Adomani presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 23.99%. Given Adomani’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adomani is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Adomani has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adomani’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, meaning that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Adomani shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Adomani shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adomani rivals beat Adomani on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium iron phosphate battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

