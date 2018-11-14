Reviewing General Cannabis (CANN) and Costar Technologies (CSTI)

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Costar Technologies and General Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Costar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Costar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of General Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Costar Technologies and General Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costar Technologies $38.56 million 0.45 $630,000.00 N/A N/A General Cannabis $3.52 million 26.38 -$8.22 million N/A N/A

Costar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares Costar Technologies and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costar Technologies N/A N/A N/A General Cannabis -394.43% -243.86% -163.45%

Volatility & Risk

Costar Technologies has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Costar Technologies beats General Cannabis on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Costar Technologies Company Profile

Costar Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of security solution products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include video management software, surveillance cameras, network video recorders, and digital video recorders; monitors, lenses, cables, lighting products, and other video and electronic accessories; and camera mounts and data storage devices. The company provides its solutions for financial institutions, educational facilities, retail stores, manufacturing plants, highways, government buildings, military bases, borders, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sielox, Inc. and changed its name to Costar Technologies, Inc. in October 2011. Costar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Security and Cash Transportation Services (Security), Marketing Consulting and Apparel (Marketing), Operations Consulting and Products (Operations), and Finance and Real Estate (Finance). The Security segment advanced security services, including on-site professional and cash transport to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops, as well as security services to non-cannabis customers in the hospitality business. The Marketing segment provides designing, branding, and marketing strategy consulting services to the cannabis industry; and designs and sources client-specific apparel and products. This segment offers t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and accessories through an online shop, as well as cannabis retailers, and specialty t-shirt and gift shops. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry that comprise obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. The Finance segment engages in the acquiring and leasing of cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. This segment also offers shared office space, networking, and event services; direct term loans and revolving lines of credit; and customized finance, capital formation, and banking services. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

