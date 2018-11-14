Reviewing Industrial Services of America (IDSA) and E-QURE Corp/SH (EQUR)

Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) and E-QURE Corp/SH (OTCMKTS:EQUR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Industrial Services of America has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E-QURE Corp/SH has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Industrial Services of America and E-QURE Corp/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Services of America 0 0 0 0 N/A E-QURE Corp/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Services of America and E-QURE Corp/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Services of America 0.59% 3.03% 1.50% E-QURE Corp/SH N/A N/A -606.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial Services of America and E-QURE Corp/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Services of America $54.94 million 0.23 -$1.13 million N/A N/A E-QURE Corp/SH N/A N/A -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

E-QURE Corp/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Industrial Services of America.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Industrial Services of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Industrial Services of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of E-QURE Corp/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Industrial Services of America beats E-QURE Corp/SH on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Services of America

Industrial Services of America, Inc. buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass. The company sells ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal to steel mini-mills, integrated steel makers, foundries, refineries, and processors. It also buys and sells used auto parts. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About E-QURE Corp/SH

E-Qure Corp. focuses on the development and commercialization of bioelectrical signal therapy (BST) devices. Its BST devices implement patented and proprietary electrical stimulation technologies to treat hard-to-cure wounds and ulcers up to complete closure and/or cure. E-Qure Corp. is based in New York, New York.

