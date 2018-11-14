Reviewing JMU Ltd- (JMU) and Computer Services (CSVI)

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) and Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get JMU Ltd- alerts:

JMU Ltd- has a beta of -2.33, indicating that its stock price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Computer Services has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Computer Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Ltd- $88.74 million 0.10 -$161.89 million N/A N/A Computer Services $249.56 million 2.93 $38.83 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Profitability

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Computer Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Ltd- -222.16% -10.40% -7.69% Computer Services N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Computer Services pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. JMU Ltd- does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JMU Ltd- and Computer Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Computer Services beats JMU Ltd- on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

JMU Ltd- Company Profile

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and eBusiness services, as well as equipment and supply sales. The company also offers integrated banking solutions, which include check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and online document delivery services; corporate intranets; secure Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; risk assessment; network management; cloud-based managed services; and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, and fraud prevention. It provides its products and services to community banks, regional banks, and multi-bank holding companies, as well as to various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for JMU Ltd- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMU Ltd- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.