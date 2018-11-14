Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Position Raised by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,758 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 93,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of REXR opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.09 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 166 properties with approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet and manages an 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

