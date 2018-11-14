Rhumbline Advisers Has $190.13 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,823 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $190,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 17.7% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 11.8% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $98.68 and a 52-week high of $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nomura initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

In other salesforce.com news, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total value of $26,313.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total value of $753,263.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,837 shares of company stock worth $75,215,308 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

