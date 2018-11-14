Rhumbline Advisers Has $229.91 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Medtronic worth $229,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 93,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 44,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

