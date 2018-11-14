Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,698 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Caterpillar worth $137,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Capital One National Association lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 6,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 8,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Macquarie set a $130.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

