Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,727 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of BlackRock worth $109,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $116,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 156.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $409.11. 90,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.31 and a 12-month high of $594.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.46.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,727 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/rhumbline-advisers-sells-1727-shares-of-blackrock-inc-blk.html.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.