RIB Software (RIB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

RIB Software (ETR: RIB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/6/2018 – RIB Software was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – RIB Software was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – RIB Software was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – RIB Software was given a new €17.80 ($20.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – RIB Software was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – RIB Software was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:RIB opened at €12.70 ($14.77) on Wednesday. RIB Software SE has a 52 week low of €11.43 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €35.16 ($40.88).

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.