Rimbit (RBT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.00

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Rimbit has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $123,422.00 and $102.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rimbit coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rimbit alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000168 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rimbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.