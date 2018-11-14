Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) President Sebastian Grady Sells 3,882 Shares

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $27,212.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sebastian Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Wednesday, October 31st, Sebastian Grady sold 9,068 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $63,566.68.

On Thursday, October 25th, Sebastian Grady sold 34,067 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $240,513.02.

On Monday, October 22nd, Sebastian Grady sold 969 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $6,812.07.

On Thursday, October 18th, Sebastian Grady sold 553 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $3,871.00.

On Thursday, September 20th, Sebastian Grady sold 13,743 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $96,613.29.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Sebastian Grady sold 1,600 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

Rimini Street stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Rimini Street Inc has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 102.8% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at $568,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) President Sebastian Grady Sells 3,882 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/rimini-street-inc-rmni-president-sebastian-grady-sells-3882-shares.html.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.