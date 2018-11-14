Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on November 30th

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

