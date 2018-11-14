RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RLJ. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 154 hotels with approximately 30,000 rooms located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.