RM2 International SA (LON:RM2) traded down 20.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 684,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 819,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/rm2-international-rm2-shares-down-20-7.html.

RM2 International Company Profile (LON:RM2)

RM2 International SA manufactures, sells, and leases shipping pallets, and provides related logistical services in Europe and North America. It offers BlockPal Bespoke, a composite material. The company focused on the supply of raw materials and components to manufacturers in upstream logistics market; and sale or rental of its pallets and their utilization in closed loop supply chains of its customers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for RM2 International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM2 International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.