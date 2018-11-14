Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $29.53 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,710 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 19,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 31,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $787,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

