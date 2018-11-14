Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $31.81 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137,760 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of Tractor Supply worth $31,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 74.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 546,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,771,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Citigroup increased their price target on Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 11,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $967,671.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,348 shares of company stock worth $20,263,980 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

