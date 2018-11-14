Robin N. Lowe Acquires 12,000 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) CFO Robin N. Lowe bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RESI opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.33 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 85.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 313,330 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 846.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 463,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,955,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

