Roots (ROOT) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Roots from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Roots from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roots from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Roots from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Roots from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.00.

TSE:ROOT opened at C$4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Roots has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$13.55.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

