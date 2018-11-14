Rowan Companies (RDC) Shares Gap Up to $14.71

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $14.71. Rowan Companies shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 3276619 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDC. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rowan Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rowan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.02. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rowan Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Rowan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,298,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in Rowan Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 11,154,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rowan Companies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 115,476 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rowan Companies by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 204,753 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/rowan-companies-rdc-shares-gap-up-to-14-71.html.

About Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC)

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.