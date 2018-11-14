Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Home Depot (HD) Price Target to $208.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

Shares of HD stock opened at $179.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Home Depot has a one year low of $163.15 and a one year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 214,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $126,226,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

