Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

RBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 312.50 ($4.08).

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 247.39 ($3.23) on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.20 ($3.97).

In other news, insider Ross McEwan purchased 99,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £228,753.40 ($298,906.83).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

