Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (RDS.A) Declares $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.799 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

RDS.A stock opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $259.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.55 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Royal Dutch Shell’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDS.A shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Santander upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

