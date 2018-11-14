Ruggie Capital Group Acquires 1,846 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 114.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,512,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,629,000 after acquiring an additional 186,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.36. 628,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,626. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

