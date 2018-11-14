Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 16,364 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Ladder Capital worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.6% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Ladder Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “$16.11” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

LADR stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 74.92 and a current ratio of 74.92.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $135.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.59%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

