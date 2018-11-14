Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,384,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,921,000 after purchasing an additional 815,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,942,000 after purchasing an additional 160,016 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,882,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65,784 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $126.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

LAD stock opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

