Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,305 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Quaker Chemical worth $11,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $198.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $211.14.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $222.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.31 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $170.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

In other news, VP Joseph A. Berquist sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.50, for a total transaction of $49,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald S. Ettinger sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $115,030.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,038. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

