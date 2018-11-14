RWE (RWE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.40 ($26.05) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.60 ($28.60) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €23.80 ($27.67) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.38 ($27.18).

FRA:RWE opened at €18.85 ($21.92) on Wednesday. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

