Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.18 Million

Nov 14th, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will announce sales of $364.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.82 million and the highest is $371.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $345.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.54 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.08%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $98.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 242.8% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $90.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.15%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

