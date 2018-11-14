S. Muoio & CO. LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 333.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,313,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STC opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.82. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $507.64 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

