S. Muoio & CO. LLC Takes $3.56 Million Position in Supervalu Inc. (SVU)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Supervalu Inc. (NYSE:SVU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Supervalu accounts for about 1.6% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Supervalu by 52.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,702 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Supervalu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,360,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Supervalu by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,408,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after acquiring an additional 463,717 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Supervalu by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,063,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 431,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Supervalu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,021,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVU opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Supervalu Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.59).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Supervalu in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Supervalu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Pivotal Research cut Supervalu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Supervalu from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Supervalu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supervalu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

