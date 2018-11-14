Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Receives $4.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. 310,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,944. The firm has a market cap of $229.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.30. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,350,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 204,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 493,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 97,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 9, 2018, the company had a fleet of 39 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,513,800 deadweight tons.

