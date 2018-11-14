salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,321,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, November 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $687,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $704,650.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $675,550.00.

On Friday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $689,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $685,850.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $676,900.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $1,376,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $687,850.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,421,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $733,350.00.

CRM opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $98.68 and a one year high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,466,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,496,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,977,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,923,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,353,597,000 after purchasing an additional 98,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,205,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,304,923,000 after purchasing an additional 75,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/salesforce-com-inc-crm-chairman-marc-benioff-sells-10000-shares.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.