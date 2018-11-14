Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Telecom Italia (TI) to Underperform

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Italia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telecom Italia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Telecom Italia by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Telecom Italia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Telecom Italia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.