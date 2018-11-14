Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€24.50” Price Target for RWE (RWE)

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €24.50 ($28.49) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.02% from the company’s previous close.

RWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.40 ($26.05) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.90 ($25.47) target price on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.38 ($27.18).

FRA RWE traded up €0.36 ($0.42) on Wednesday, hitting €18.99 ($22.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,543 shares. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

