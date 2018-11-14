SB Financial Group (SBFG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $116.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.69.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SB Financial Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,386,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 149.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 149.9% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 195,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

