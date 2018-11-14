SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,467.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $42,823.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,832 shares of company stock worth $31,071,038 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,444,000 after buying an additional 282,230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,319,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,256,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,625,000 after buying an additional 158,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,070,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,543,000 after buying an additional 39,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in SBA Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,876,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,376,000 after buying an additional 159,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $172.47 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.