ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Director Michael J. Grainger Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Michael J. Grainger sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SCSC stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.72. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.97 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

