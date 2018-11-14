Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.94.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,904,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,162,000 after buying an additional 258,353 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 151,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 210,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 73.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 29,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.81. 17,280,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

