Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3,078.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/schwab-fundamental-emerging-markets-large-company-index-etf-fnde-position-boosted-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.