Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGMS. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,215. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.21. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $123,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,655.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Scientific Games by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Scientific Games by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

