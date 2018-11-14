SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 105.78% and a negative net margin of 12,011.72%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,762. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCYX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.78.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

