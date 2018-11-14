SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.24). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $483.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.67 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “$22.32” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie raised SeaWorld Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signition LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 76.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.59. 135,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,161. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

