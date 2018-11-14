Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets implantable prosthetic devices to restore some functional vision to blind patients. The Company provides Argus II system, an implantable neurostimulation device for the treatment of outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is headquartered in Sylmar, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EYES. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Second Sight Medical Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of EYES opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Second Sight Medical Products has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.91.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 638.26% and a negative net margin of 408.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Second Sight Medical Products will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregg Williams bought 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $27,794.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,851,605 shares of company stock worth $4,661,772 and sold 23,777 shares worth $41,543. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures and markets prosthetic devices. Its product the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations and employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals.

