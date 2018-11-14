Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

DFS opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

