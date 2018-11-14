Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) PT Lowered to $21.00

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

SNH stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.10 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 42.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,748,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,273,000 after purchasing an additional 718,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,852,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 619,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,770,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 258,024 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

