Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to report sales of $10.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.20 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $11.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $44.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 million to $45.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.68 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $64.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 75.61% and a negative return on equity of 361.56%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sequans Communications from $2.25 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Numen Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 55.3% during the second quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 664,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 236,830 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 29.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 452,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 102,559 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 35.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 1,244,955 shares during the period. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.44.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

